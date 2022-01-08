Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $73,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $89,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ opened at $508.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.