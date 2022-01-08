Swiss National Bank Has $75.04 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Quest Diagnostics worth $75,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.