Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Universal by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

