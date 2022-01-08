iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 204,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $106.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

