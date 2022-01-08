iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

