Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

