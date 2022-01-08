Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

