MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE MSA opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

