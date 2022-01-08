Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 26.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

SPLK opened at $114.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

