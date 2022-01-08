Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

