Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

