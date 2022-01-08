Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,070 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

