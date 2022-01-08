Keybank National Association OH Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

