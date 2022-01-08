White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,029.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,086.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.