White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,029.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,038.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.89. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

