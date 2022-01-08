SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.

Shares of SJMHF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.