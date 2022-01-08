SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.
Shares of SJMHF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.
About SJM
