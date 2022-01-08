Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 152,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipments. It focuses on the thermal processing and wafer polishing and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

