Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $39.80 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

