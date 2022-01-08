DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $126.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

