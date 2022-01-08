Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

