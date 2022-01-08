Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
