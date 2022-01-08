Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.43

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 290600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

