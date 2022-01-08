DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.46

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 30428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.
About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.
