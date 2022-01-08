DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.46

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 30428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.