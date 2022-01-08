CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.05

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 108670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.54, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

