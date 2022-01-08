Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

