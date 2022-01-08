Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 15912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $984.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.