Select Asset Management & Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the period.

VV opened at $215.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $209.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.27 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

