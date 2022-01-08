iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Cut by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

