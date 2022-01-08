Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 1.48% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $294,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

