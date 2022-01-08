Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ QH opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.86. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

