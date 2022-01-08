Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.