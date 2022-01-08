Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,368 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

