UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $644,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,890,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

