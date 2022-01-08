Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 412,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,614,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 501,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 237,786 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 91,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.