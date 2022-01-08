Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 33,485 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.33 and its 200-day moving average is $656.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

