TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.