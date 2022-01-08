OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Tops $368.68 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $368.68 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005982 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,953,832 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

