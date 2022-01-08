Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRO opened at $5.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

