Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,696 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $365.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.31. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $370.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

