Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

