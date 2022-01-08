Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

TSE:GCG opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.58. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

