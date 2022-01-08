Morgan Stanley Raises Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $180.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $154.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.