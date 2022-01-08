Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

