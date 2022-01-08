Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $552.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

