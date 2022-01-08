Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $530.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

