Xponance Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

