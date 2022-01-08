Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

