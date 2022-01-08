CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $295,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 465.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 942,014 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 84,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

