Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

