Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 20113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

NSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$543.91 million and a PE ratio of 42.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

