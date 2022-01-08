Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 6.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.38. 311,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,681,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

